Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2: The latest episode revealed Fu’s incredible fate

The promotional spin-off series Super Dragon Ball Heroes has introduced numerous new antagonists, and among them the role of major villain was played by the scientist Fu, from the Dark Demonic Realm, and ready to take revenge on the Z Warriors of both the main universe and Xenoverse.

Fu indeed intends to generate the Tree of the Universe to destroy all creation and mold a better one, much more welcoming and appropriate for his breed. The mysteries regarding his fate, however, were revealed by a character from the same dimension as Fu, namely Towa, his mother. Towa explained how Fu was created with the energies of many warriors, both good and evil, present throughout the entire Dragon ball universe.

For this reason Fu would be destined to become the next Dark Lord of the Dark Demonic Kingdom, and the revelations of his mother have underlined how in addition to a great intelligence, a quality that has so far defined the villain, this is also in possession of immense physical strength, and we see it in the direct confrontation against Super Vegetto .

Currently the Z Warriors have to manage different situations with other no less dangerous but seen villains the details that emerged in the eighth episode of Big Bang Mission, it looks like Fu will likely remain the main opponent for the entire season. Recall that a new SDBH poster showed Vegetto’s final transformation, and that the next story arc will start in late November.