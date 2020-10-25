Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2: the eighth episode is now available, all the details

Episode 8 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission is finally available for viewing. Fulcrum of the promotional anime episode taken from the arcade video game of the same name is the spectacular battle between Vegetto and Super Fu.

As anticipated, in the eighth episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission Vegetto dominates the scene. Before its incredible appearance, however, the promotional anime, which we remember being absolutely non-canon, focuses on the Weather Patrolmen.

Kidnapped by Towa, Xeno Goku, Xeno Vegeta and Trunks finally understand his goals. In an attempt to free himself, Xeno Goku unleashes the full power of Super Saiyan 4, but is immediately blocked by the appearance of a new opponent who lures the protagonists into a black hole.

Meanwhile, Goku and Vegeta are engaged in a fierce battle against Fu. To counter Cumber’s evil aura, the two decide to use the Potare and di merge into Vegetto, but Fu does not stand by and turns into Super Fu. After a spectacular fight, suddenly the tree of the universe appears in front of the two formidable warriors. The result, however, is not what Fu hoped for. At the end of the episode, Beerus and Champa, accompanied by their respective angels, summon Super Shenron, a dragon that appears when the seven Super Dragon Balls are collected. What will their desire be? While waiting to find out, check out this hilarious mistake made in episode 7 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission.