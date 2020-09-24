Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2: release date for episode 7, a famous Fusion returns

Super Dragon Ball Heroes, in its non-canonicity, it has nevertheless managed to collect some success at home and in the West, thanks above all to an exaggerated fan-service that has restarted historical characters of the franchise with epic transformations. Either way, episode 7 will find an “old acquaintance”.

Over the course of the last episode TOEI Animation pulled out his nails to show the combination of Super Saiyan 4 and Super Saiyan God in a result that managed to meet the expectations of fans who reacted enthusiastically to the transformation of Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta. To know the outcome of the Big Bang Mission saga we will not have to wait much longer as the production has confirmed the release of episode 7 next September 30th. As if that were not enough, the first rumors have also confirmed the Return of Vegetto Super Saiyan Blue.

If you have not yet had the opportunity to discover the synopsis of the episode follows: “Goku and the Z warriors invade the time rift to reach the source from which the universe tree grows. Gohan and # 17, who are already there, fight against their arch enemies, Bojack and Super # 17. Thanks to Towa’s intervention, the time patrollers suddenly disappeared leaving Goku and Vegeta to fight alone against Fuu. However, during the fight, Fuu sends Cumber to attack who, thanks to his dark aura, manages to send the two Saiyans into berserk …“

What are your expectations for the next episode? Tell us your opinion with a comment below.