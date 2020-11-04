Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2: on the occasion of the tenth anniversary, a special will arrive

Although it is only a promotional work and absolutely not canonical, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has succeeded where Dragon Ball Super has failed: to bring to the public all the best characters of the franchise, as well as new antagonists with absolutely crazy plans. Soon, a special episode will expand this universe even further.

By introducing the concept of “Xeno-Verses” and Galactic Patrolmen, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has added important new concepts in the franchise created by Akira Toriyama. While not canon, this promotional anime has also brought beloved characters such as Super Saiyan 4 back into battle, as well as introducing new transformations such as Vegeta and Trunks Super Saiyan 3.

Currently, the fate of Fu, the powerful main antagonist, has been revealed in Super Dragon Ball Heroes. But soon, a special episode could upset the series. Twitter user @DBSChronicles shared a number of details on the anime’s next episode. Entitled “Rush To The Battlefield! Dragon Ball Heroes!”, The episode will be released on November 15, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Dragon Ball Heroes.

What should we expect from this special? A Super Dragon Ball Heroes poster showed Vegetto’s final transformation. But is this the long-awaited surprise? To find out, we just have to wait the twenty-ninth episode di Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission.