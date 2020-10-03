Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2: in episode 7 a hilarious mistake, have you noticed?

The animated adaptation of the homonymous spin-off video game linked to the Akira Toriyama franchise, Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission, is acquiring considerable success at home, thanks to pleasant returns and a disproportionate fan-service. Yet, even the series has happened to run into some errors.

The seventh episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2 made its debut just a few days ago, anticipating the great battle between Vegetto and Fuu that will begin with the eighth episode expected to debut this month. However, during the last episode aired at TOEI Animation an error escaped that was immediately intercepted by the fans.

In this case, during a scene, the same one attached at the bottom of the news, Trunks’ tuft disappears for a moment leaving it for a brief moment with a hilarious hairstyle to say the least. The animation industry is not new to errors of this type, often caused by the frenetic pace of the sector, and even the most famous titles are not free from forgetfulness or technical problems, as both Dragon Ball Super and ONE PIECE.

And you, on the other hand, had you noticed this hilarious detail? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. But speaking of the non-canonical anime linked to the Toriyama franchise, did you know that an evil Saiyan is about to return?