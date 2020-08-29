Entertainment

Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2: How did fans react to SSJ4? Let’s find out

August 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

One of the latest episodes has reintroduced the fourth level Super Saiyan in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, an event that amazed all fans of the saga. Here are the reactions of the fans of adventures of Goku and others.

As you know the protagonist of the work born from an idea of Akira Toriyama is engaged with Vegeta in a challenge against the fearsome Janenba. To try to defeat their opponent, the two find themselves forced to resort to this new transformation, which was introduced during one of the last episodes of the spin-off and has been enhanced with the help of the inhabitants of the universe 7 and others. At the bottom of the news you can read some of the comments that fans of the series shared on Twitter: some in fact welcomed the new version of the two Saiyans, especially for the effect given by the aura that surrounds the two fighters, others instead noticed. the similarity with a Dragon Ball Z scene, while another user didn’t like the way the fourth transformation was introduced.

READ:  Will There Be a Season 3 of Knightfall? Tom Cullen Talks Story lines

We look forward to seeing how the battle will evolve, in the meantime we report the new opening of Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2, while the manga of the series has introduced a new villain that Goku and the others will have to face.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.