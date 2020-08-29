Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2: How did fans react to SSJ4? Let’s find out

Share it:

One of the latest episodes has reintroduced the fourth level Super Saiyan in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, an event that amazed all fans of the saga. Here are the reactions of the fans of adventures of Goku and others.

As you know the protagonist of the work born from an idea of Akira Toriyama is engaged with Vegeta in a challenge against the fearsome Janenba. To try to defeat their opponent, the two find themselves forced to resort to this new transformation, which was introduced during one of the last episodes of the spin-off and has been enhanced with the help of the inhabitants of the universe 7 and others. At the bottom of the news you can read some of the comments that fans of the series shared on Twitter: some in fact welcomed the new version of the two Saiyans, especially for the effect given by the aura that surrounds the two fighters, others instead noticed. the similarity with a Dragon Ball Z scene, while another user didn’t like the way the fourth transformation was introduced.

We look forward to seeing how the battle will evolve, in the meantime we report the new opening of Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2, while the manga of the series has introduced a new villain that Goku and the others will have to face.