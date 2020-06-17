Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2: first trailer for episode 4, the battle begins

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Gradually, too Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission he is learning to be appreciated more and more by the public linked to Akira Toriyama's masterpiece. Despite the non-canonical origins of the promotional anime, fans are particularly appreciating the production idea of ​​reviving iconic characters from the franchise.

In the last episode, It was he kicked off his plans, sending Turles and Bojack to Earth to keep Goku and Vegeta from sticking to his wheels. Thanks to the powers of the Divine Tree, however, the two iconic antagonists have managed to keep up with the Saiyans even in the form of the Super Saiyan Blue.

However, the continuation of the battle is evident in promotional trailer for episode 4, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The episode will also focus on the figure of a mysterious character, a certain Dr. W, which appeared just before the closing credits in last month's release alongside Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta. And precisely these two, at the end of a discussion, will undertake a battle against the powerful doctor. In the episode, moreover, it will be possible to watch Vegeta's transformation into the third level Super Saiyan.

The episode, barring unforeseen events, is expected to debut on June 30th, so we suggest you stay tuned among our pages in order not to miss the latest news from the world of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission.