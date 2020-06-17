Entertainment

Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2: first trailer for episode 4, the battle begins

June 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Gradually, too Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission he is learning to be appreciated more and more by the public linked to Akira Toriyama's masterpiece. Despite the non-canonical origins of the promotional anime, fans are particularly appreciating the production idea of ​​reviving iconic characters from the franchise.

In the last episode, It was he kicked off his plans, sending Turles and Bojack to Earth to keep Goku and Vegeta from sticking to his wheels. Thanks to the powers of the Divine Tree, however, the two iconic antagonists have managed to keep up with the Saiyans even in the form of the Super Saiyan Blue.

However, the continuation of the battle is evident in promotional trailer for episode 4, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The episode will also focus on the figure of a mysterious character, a certain Dr. W, which appeared just before the closing credits in last month's release alongside Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta. And precisely these two, at the end of a discussion, will undertake a battle against the powerful doctor. In the episode, moreover, it will be possible to watch Vegeta's transformation into the third level Super Saiyan.

READ:  Attack on Titan season 4: Shingeki no Kyojin trailer, episodes and release date

The episode, barring unforeseen events, is expected to debut on June 30th, so we suggest you stay tuned among our pages in order not to miss the latest news from the world of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.