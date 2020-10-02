Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2: Episode 8 promises an epic battle

The second season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is covering the events of the new Big Bang Mission saga that has already had the opportunity to amaze fans thanks to a series of pleasant returns. In the next episode, in fact, an extraordinary battle is planned between a famous Fusion and a new transformation.

On September 30th the seventh episode of SDB Heroes made its debut, giving light to yet another ace in the hole of Goku and Vegeta who, struggling against Fuu, decided to use the potara earrings to merge into Vegetto and change the fate of the battle. In any case, the synopsis of the eighth episode has been available for a few hours, expected to debut in October, which follows thanks to the leaks of the user DBS Chronicles:

“Kidnapped by Towa, the Time Patrol finally understand his goal. Meanwhile, a fierce battle rages between Goku and Vegeta against Fuu. To counter Cumber’s evil aura, the two decide to merge into Vegetto ma Fuu, d ‘ on the other hand, it undergoes a new transformation into Super Fuu. Upon learning the correlation between their lenses, a dazzling light suddenly emerges from the tree of the universe. “

And you, instead, what do you expect from this new installment of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page. But speaking of the anime, did you know that an evil Saiyan is about to make his return?