Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2: Episode 5 arrives, the SSJ 4 the SSJ Blue united against Janemba

Punctual, as usual, the new episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission, the second season of the animated adaptation of the eponymous spin-off video game not belonging to the canonical universe of the Akira Toriyama franchise. What battle will our heroes play this time?

As the spoilers had announced a few days ago, Janemba is the protagonist of the new episode. The iconic villain, in fact, opened the episode through the duel against Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta, both in the fourth level Super Saiyan stage. Both, however, do not seem to be able to cope with the powerful opponent who, on the other hand, seems potentially invincible.

The favor of the front seems to suddenly change when Trunks, Pan, Goku and Vegeta arrive from a dimensional rift. These last two and Trunks decide to join the clash together with the Saiyans of the other multiverse and finally the outcome of the battle returns to be uncertain. There collaboration between Super Saiyan 4 and Super Saiyan Blue allows the Z warriors to finally stand up to Janemba.

Either way, the fight is bound to have another twist, as it is a mysterious figure with a sword suddenly intrudes into the clash. And did you enjoy this new episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.