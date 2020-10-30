Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2: A poster offers us a look at the characters

The new story arc of the anime Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission introduces us in preview with a poster that offers us a look at old and new characters from the spin-off series of Akira Toriyama’s masterpiece.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the anime transposition of the arcade game Dragon Ball Heroes which began in 2018. Although not considered canonical, this series also attracts numerous fans of the franchise by bringing back many elements of the original Dragon Ball in new forms that could never have been seen in the original manga, such as Vegeta Super Saiyan 3 or Trunks Super Saiyan God.

Previously, a release date had already been announced for the new narrative arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission and with the approach of the latter we come into possession of the first key visual. In particular, the one shared by the Twitter user DbsHype shows us Goku and Vegeta again merged into Vegetto, the evil scientist Fuu, Jiren and Goku in his Ultra Instinct form. It also anticipates the appearance of Vegetto Super Saiyan 4 Limit Break.

Currently in the animated series we have seen the two fused heroes clash with the Fuu who turned out to be one of the strongest enemies never faced by the Z Warriors in both the canon series and this spin-off.

Are you following Super Dragon Ball Heroes? Are you waiting for the next story arc? If you are a fan of the series, I also invite you to take a look at this figurine of Toppo from Dragon Ball Super.