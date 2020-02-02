TV Shows

Super Bowl: the most remembered shows of the half time

February 1, 2020
Edie Perez
February 5, 2012. Stage: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana (Super Bowl XLVI). Setlist:

  • Vogue
  • Music
  • Give me all your luvin.
  • Open your heart
  • Express yourself
  • Like a payer.

In 1993 the King of Pop made an appearance in the Super Bowl; In 2012 it was the year of the Queen of Pop, who not only showed her talent, but also on the stage displayed a retinue of dancers and technology throughout the stadium.

In addition "The material girl" was accompanied by LMFAO, Nicki Minaj and Cee Lo Green.

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

