Super Bowl: the most remembered shows of the half time

February 5, 2012. Stage: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana (Super Bowl XLVI). Setlist:
- Vogue
- Music
- Give me all your luvin.
- Open your heart
- Express yourself
- Like a payer.
In 1993 the King of Pop made an appearance in the Super Bowl; In 2012 it was the year of the Queen of Pop, who not only showed her talent, but also on the stage displayed a retinue of dancers and technology throughout the stadium.
In addition "The material girl" was accompanied by LMFAO, Nicki Minaj and Cee Lo Green.
