Super Bowl: the most remembered shows of the half time

February 5, 2012. Stage: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana (Super Bowl XLVI). Setlist:

Vogue

Music

Give me all your luvin.

Open your heart

Express yourself

Like a payer.

In 1993 the King of Pop made an appearance in the Super Bowl; In 2012 it was the year of the Queen of Pop, who not only showed her talent, but also on the stage displayed a retinue of dancers and technology throughout the stadium.

In addition "The material girl" was accompanied by LMFAO, Nicki Minaj and Cee Lo Green.