Super Bowl skins arrive in the Fortnite store

The new arrives punctually Fortnite shop update, and since there are only a few days left to the most anticipated game of the year in the United States, the famous night of Super Bowl, here we find for sale a bunch of American football themed skins.

Taking a ride in the Daily Sales in fact you find a real avalanche of outfits inspired by the NFL, the American professional league: in the order there are Blitz, End Zone, Interceptor, Gridiron, Rush, Juke, Strong Guard and Spike. Each costs 1500 V-Bucks.

Then there are the uniforms from referee, Striped Soldier and Whistle Warrior, with 800 V-Bucks, and a series of objects always with a football theme, such as the Upright Ax, First Downer and Golden Pigskin picks, or the Touchdown glider.

In addition there is even a set dedicated to golf, in order not to miss anything: Birdie skin, Driver golf club and panic is sown on the green. The picture is closed by the ballets Denied, Freemix, Billy Bounce and Spike It, and the skin Nara.

In the "traditional" shop instead, we find the legendary Magnus skin, 2000 V-Bucks, followed by the Astra and Stingray outfits, respectively 1500 and 1200 V-Bucks. Forebearer and Sea Scorpion axes complete the circle.

In short, how will you spend yours today V-Bucks?

Meanwhile the new Fortnite X SuperBowl timed mode is available, Brawl NFL, while we are all waiting for the Fortnite 11.50 update.