Super Bowl 54, export goes mainstream with TimTheTatman and Bugha

The most important night of the Stars and Stripes sports year is now over: i Kansas City Chiefs they managed to bring home Super Bowl number 54 to the detriment of the San Francisco 49ers.

As per tradition, the interval of the Super Bowl was the stage not only for a spectacular show that showcased the Latin pride of JLo and Shakira but also for a lot of advertising spots created specifically for the occasion .

Also in this case, the ritual that is repeated every year and that sees companies (but also politicians) spending millions of dollars to have a window of a few seconds has been fully respected. We could say that the Super Bowl (indeed, everything that revolves around it) represents the apical point touched by western capitalism.

It is estimated that thirty seconds of advertisingduring this year's Super Bowl were worth the beauty of beyond 5.5 million dollars.

Well, during the "commercials”, Two personalities linked to the world of digital entertainment also appeared: the streamer TimTheTatman and the world champion of Fortnite Bugha.

Last year, if you remember, the new trend was inaugurated by Tyler "Ninja" Blevins who appeared in an official NFL advertisement. The advertisement featured Ninja as a waiter with many NFL legends such as Jim Brown and Tom Brady.

Timothy "TimTheTatman" Betar was the first to appear this year in the "NFL 100" advertisement. Tim has only one line: "Take it home, boy!"and was on the screen for a few seconds.

The Fortnite World Cup winner Kyle later appeared. "Bugha"Giersdorf in a commercial for Sabra, a popular salsa brand. Bugha says only one word and stays on the screen for just a second.

In the cauldron, there was also room for Charli D'Amelio, the girl who became famous with Tik Tok and who can boast of something like twenty-two million followers and a like rate that is between two and six million with each post. Numbers that appeal to companies and can move a lot of potential consumers with a simple sponsorship.

Although there are very few seconds, think about the impact that these three appearances may have had and how much marketing potential players and content creators will have in the future. In fact, for having invested in their hosts, the companies did not spend little and, certainly, they did not do it without counting on meticulous economic planning upstream of the investment.