Super Bowl 2020 with Jennifer Lopez + Shakira was a high sisterhood rate with shows from Let's Get Loud

Take Jennifer Lopez is Shakira, bardale with sequin dresses and put in the lineup all their greatest hits, da Jenny From the Block to She Wolf. The result will be a half-time show for the Super Bowl 2020 from a stellar explosion, such as that of February 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the most anticipated football game of the whole sporting year. This year was an edition for which expectations were high. Around the show there was an air of redemption. The 2019 show, boycotted by many stars for the controversy surrounding the Colin Kaepernick case, had not filled the public with enthusiasm, despite the bibs of Adam Levine from Maroon 5 and the attempts by Travis Scott.

The two Latin queens, however, have come to give a breath of pure energy and to tell you what sisterhood can do. From now on your dancing queen nights will have a new benchmark: either like them on the track, or rather retire in good order from club life. There will be no more excuses about age, because Jennifer Lopez has accomplished 50 years old for a few months and February 2 Shakira celebrated her 43rd birthday. Do you understand what we mean when we say "queens" ?! Here it is.

If you haven't had a night to watch the match the show, here we tell you what happened, including the moment when eleven year old daughter of Jennifer Lopez, had by ex-husband Marc Anthony, broke on stage to accompany mom in one of her most famous songs. Now we know for sure that the heir of JLo with the golden uvula and with the sense of the show is in da house.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira for Superbowl 2020, from now on, never again without them

… plus the intrusions of J Balvin and Bad Bunny

Before the fireworks, aka JLo combined with Shakira, broke out for the half-time, to give an anticipation of the thrilling show was Demi Lovato, recently returned to the stage to perform live after risking death from an overdose. Fans were already thrilled for her during the 2020 Grammy Awards and now the excitement has skyrocketed for the Super Bowl. The singer sang theAmerican hymn to kick off the game.

If the beginning was with a bang, the rest could not fail to align. To open the show, which acts as an interval between the two halves of the NFL game, was Shakira, who arrived with a sparkling red dress and – small note that applies to fans of heels – a pair of wedge boots that then he replaced it with a pair of gold sneakers. The choice is likely to have fallen on these models because in order to do all those high energy ballets, they guaranteed that they didn't have to sway like a flamingo. He opened the show with his workhorses, that is She Wolf, Empire, Whenever is Hip’s Don’t Lie. With her there was an army of dancers, violinists (in the front row only women), who accompanied her for the intro of Empire, and, in addition, a special infiltrator: Bad Bunny. Let's add that Shakira gave us the definitive meme of the evening, this one.

After leaving the cannon, Shakira passed the baton to Jennifer Lopez, who got out of the block to start her show with Jenny From the Block is Get Right. It reminded us a little of the fall from Lady Gaga in 2017, if not the power of King Kong climbing the Empire State Building. Around her there was a cloud of black and white dancers who followed her every step (first she women, then them, semicit. With a warm greeting to Amadeus). In addition, JLo must have exploited the lap dance experience that he gained during the filming of the film for which she is a candidate for the Golden Globe 2020, The girls on Wall Street.

The most exciting moment, however, in our opinion, was when the daughter Emme, who had already demonstrated his singing skills during rehearsals for a JLo show in Las Vegas, opened Let's Get Loud, followed by a chorus of girls and Shakira on drums who looked like a real metalhead (NB. she had also seen herself on electric guitar during her show). This was kind of a final hymn to close theSuper Bowl half-time show with the song by Jennifer Lopez mixed in Born in the U.S.A by Bruce Springsteen. In addition, she was harnessed in the US flag, worn as if she were a cape from superpowers. At that point also the duet started Shakira up Waka Waka and there they passed the baton again: while one sang, the other charged the audience by patrolling the stage. The sisterhood of the two artists has increased enthusiasm with just the clapping of hands.

Before seeing the video of thehalf-time show of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez for the Super Bowl 2020, we would like to give you a small spoiler: the two closed like this, just to make us admire admiration from all pores. LOL.

Mary Adorno

Web Editor

Web editor of Cosmopolitan.it, I write about pop culture, music, celeb and lifestyle.

