Super Bowl 2020: Kansas City Chiefs – San Francisco 49ers, live

February 2, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
This Sunday February 2 will take place the most anticipated sporting event at the international level of the year: the Super Bowl. An event that, like every year, you can follow live and in full in the SER chain with Sports Carousel. This year, the two teams that will fight will be the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

In this edition of Super Bowl number 54, the 49ers will try to get their sixth ring after those harvested in 1982, 1985, 1989, 1990 and 1995. 25 years ago do not win a title those of the bay, taking into account that in 2012 they had the opportunity to cut that streak, but lost to the Ravens.

For their part, the Chiefs would win the second title in their history after the one achieved in 1970. 50 years, 50, have passed since the last time that Kansas won an NFL title. It's been many years since the red tide could have held a title in February, so the team's desire is almost insurmountable.

The key

No doubt the key to the game is knowing who will succeed: the attack of the Chiefs or the defense of the 49ers. And that San Francisco, with Shanahan on the bench, is offensively a team of the best in the League without a doubt, but the key duel is certainly between Mahomes and the Bosa, Ford, Amrstread, Buckner and company.

Patrick Mahomes has plenty of quality to unbalance a match with a 'flashazo', but he will not have anything easy against that 'Front Seven'. Then, a priori, San Francisco's career should put Andy Reid's defense in a lot of trouble.

