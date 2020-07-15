Super Bomberman R Online is the first game to take advantage of Google Stadia's Crowd Play

Share it:

Super Bomberman R evolves into Super Bomberman R Online, new game announced by Konami for Google Stadia and coming next fall exclusively on the streaming platform of Big G.

Super Bomberman R Online is based on Super Bomberman R and also features a new Battle 64 mode with support for online battles for up to 64 players The new Bomberman will be the first video game to take advantage of Stadia's Crowd Play feature that will allow YouTube viewers to join the online multiplayer games of their favorite streamers.

Compared to the previous episode released on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, Super Bomberman R Online introduces new and more customization options relating to playable characters (taken from Super Bomberman R and other Konami video games) for costumes, accessories. For the first time, skins and various explosive effects for bombs will be available.

There are currently no further details on the release date, more information will be released soon, Super Bomberman R Online is expected on Google Stadia during the autumn of 2020. The original Super Bomberman R has sold over a million copies thanks also to Konami's post-launch support, with the developers making new game modes and extra characters available over time.