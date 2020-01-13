Technology

Sundered, now available for free at Epic Games Store; Horace is next

January 13, 2020
Ryan Sanders
2 Min Read
From this one January 9 and until next January 16 It can download for free Sundered in Epic Games Store. After give away 12 free games These past days of Christmas holidays (the last ones were Darksiders, Darksiders II and STEEP), Epic Games returns to its usual routine based on offering a free title a week. In this case we have Sundered: Eldritch Edition (which normally costs € 19.99) and it has already been advanced that from day 16 the game that will become available for free is Horace.

This week's free Epic Games Store title

Sundered is a title of metroidvania style hand-drawn in which we will find ancient supernatural powers to which we must resist or surrender. It presents a unique and challenging vision of a classic genre of creators of Jotun. In addition, it currently has a local cooperative game, something that adds a plus of interest to the work. Its developers are Thunder Lotus and if we get it throughout this week we can enjoy it whenever we want to have it in our Library.

On the other hand, Horace It is the title that we can download for free next week. It is a platform game that shows us the story of a little robot that must learn about life, the universe and Douglas Adams.

As for other Epic Games Store titles, we cannot fail to mention Fortnite. The famous battle royale It is currently in its Season 1, Chapter 2 and we can find various challenges called “Cura vs. Toxin". This chapter began on January 9 and brought with it new challenges that will bring us a series of rewards in case of being able to complete them successfully and in the appropriate time for it.

Source: Epic Games Store

