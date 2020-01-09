Sundered, next free game from Epic Games Store

Share it:

Epic games has revealed its next free PC game through Epic Games Store: Sundered. The American giant, after giving away free games for twelve days this Christmas and a policy of offering without cost – at least – a videogame throughout 2019, will continue betting on this modus operandi in the newly released 2020.

After STEEP, the work of extreme sports of Ubisoft, the weekly rotation will give way to the Eldritch Edition of Sundered, which is essentially the version with all the content of this action and adventure work independent of Thunder lotus; study that became known for its work with Jotun.

Action, adventure and touch ‘metroidvania’

Sundered: Eldritch Edition allows to play in local cooperative mode for up to four people and has more scenarios than the original base game. From this January 9, Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. (CEST) until January 16 at 4:59 p.m. (CEST) you can download completely free from the official portal of Epic Games Store; It is only necessary to have an account, it is not necessary to have registered any bank or credit account. Of course, to start the title you have to install the launcher Epic on our Windows or Mac computer (if the game to run is compatible).

Back in the summer of 2017 we analyzed the PC version of Sundered, a title that we rate with an 8 out of 10 and of which we highlight the following: “An adventure full of exploration and fighting in large caves generated procedurally. This prevents him from having a more detailed planned design, and it doesn't take long until we start seeing the same chained rooms differently over and over again, but he manages to create moments of high intensity thanks to his large audiovisual invoice and a system of combat designed for mass fights. ” As more positive aspects, its beautiful design of scenarios and the randomness in the generation of scenarios.

