Sundered: Eldritch Edition is the next free game from the Epic Games Store

January 7, 2020
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
From January 9 you will have another outstanding independent video game to add to your Epic Games client library since Sundered: Eldritch Edition It will arrive to replace the current free games (Darksiders, its sequel and Steep).

This work by Thunder Lotus (creators of the no less remarkable Jotun) opened its way in the populated catalog of 2D games thanks to an extraordinary artistic section with a unique identity that served to differentiate it from other proposals that also opted for a desasapland metroidvania for your adventure

This version is the most complete of the game and offers some new areas to explore that were not in the original game. The game also offers cooperative for up to four players.

This year does not seem that Epic Games will stop with the proposal to give one or several games every few days that began when they opened their new store. This has not prevented them from multiple controversies because of their exclusivity agreements and other movements that have not caught up well among the players.

