         Sundance 2020: 'Minari' wins and wins the critics and public awards

The awards season is about to come to an end with the announcement of the Oscar winners at dawn on Sunday 9 to Monday 10 February, but now it's time to stop at the Sundance Festival. The reason is that the winners of the 2020 edition have already been announced.

The great winner in Sundance has been 'Minari', since he managed to take both the Grand Prize of the Jury and the Prize of the Public, something very unusual in this Festival. Starring Steven Yeun, popular for having brought Glenn to life in 'The Walking Dead', has thus become an unavoidable date for lovers of seventh art.

In addition, it highlights that three of the four management awards have gone to women, paving the way forward. Next you will find the full list of winners of the 2020 Sundance Festival:

United States fiction competition

Grand Jury Prize: 'Minari' by Lee Isaac Chung.

Audience Award: 'Minari' by Lee Isaac Chung.

Best Direction: Radha Blank for 'The 40-Year-Old Version'.

Best screenplay: Edson Oda for 'Nine Days'.

Special Author Film Award: Josephine Decker for 'Shirley'.

Special Jury Prize: Eliza Hittman for 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always'.

Cast Award: 'Charm City Kings'.

United States nonfiction competition

Grand Jury Prize: 'Boys State' by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine.

Audience Award: 'Crip Camp' by Nicole Newnham and Jim Lebrecht.

Best Direction: Garrett Bradley for 'Time'.

Special Jury Prize for social impact: Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman and Eli Despres for 'The Fight'.

Special Jury Prize for emerging filmmakers: Arthur Jones for 'Feels Good Man'.

Best assembly: Tyler H. Walk for 'Welcome to Chechnya'.

Special Jury Prize for innovation in nonfiction narrative: Kirsten Johnson for 'Dick Johnson Is Dead'.

Fiction rest of the world competition

Grand Jury Prize: 'Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness' by Massoud Bakhshi.

Best Direction: Maimouna Doucoure for 'Cuties'.

Audience Award: 'Identifying Features (Without Signals)' by Fernanda Valadez.

Best screenplay: Fernanda Valadez and Astrid Rondero for 'Identifying Features'.

Special Jury Award for visionary cinema: Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese for 'This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection'.

Best Performance: Ben Whishaw for 'Surge'.

Non-fiction competition rest of the world

Grand Jury Prize: 'Epicenter' by Hubert Sauper.

Audience Award: 'The Reason I Jump' by Jerry Rothwell.

Best Direction: Iryna Tsilyk for 'The Earth Is Blue as an Orange'.

Special Jury Prize for creative narrative: Benjamin Ree for 'The Painter and the Thief'.

Best Photography: Mircea Topoleanu and Radu Ciorniciuc for 'Acasa, My Home'.

Best Assembly: Mila Aung-Thwin, Sam Soko and Ryan Mullins for 'Softie'.