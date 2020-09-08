Summer retreat for Team Exeed: player and staff together to prepare for the season

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The line that separates virtual sport from real sport is getting thinner and thinner. The similarities between Esports and football clubs are increasing more and more, and therefore it also happens that the former follow the classic summer retreat of the latter.

This is the case of Exeed, who (first team in Italy) decided this summer to gather all the players and staff into a single structure: a week of training, programming, comparisons and entertainment in a villa in central Italy.

Circa fifty people side by side to prepare for the rest of the season and get even more in tune. Further proof that the world of competitive video games is not only virtual but also has one strong real and relational component. In full compliance with the anti-Covid rules, Exeed’s players, coaches and managers found themselves living there classic pre-season summer retreat experience that in these days the teams of our Serie A football are playing.

A fundamental moment to team up, an experiment never tried in the Esports field and perfectly successful. “Given the very special year we are experiencing, I wanted to organize a moment of sharing between all the members of Exeed: we are a family and it is important to show it also by being together, getting to know each other better, and discussing the future.“, he has declared Federico Brambilla, CEO and co-founder of Exeed, who strongly wanted this experience. “The world of video games is not only made up of virtual and remote relationships, but also of human and personal relationships. Teammates must know each other as well as players and athletes in team sports. It was a very useful experience for both the guys and the staff”.

The choice to make a team retreat is absolutely revolutionary in the Esports landscape, Italian and more. The decision is part of the continuous renewal of the club, both in sporting and managerial terms.

“2020 is not over yet and, despite the difficulties, we must continue to look forward. The Esports movement in Italy is growing rapidly, involving millions of young people and enthusiasts, and with the lockdown we have witnessed a real explosion in terms of popularity. We continued to work, and so I wanted to reward our kids with this week all together between relaxation, fun and programming”Concluded Brambilla.