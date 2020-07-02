Summer Game Fest: the Xbox One Demo Event will begin on July 21st

Share it:

Microsoft and the Summer Game Fest by Geoff Keighley have announced the dates of the Demo event for Xbox One. Starting on July 21, it will be possible to get your hands on 100 new games not yet officially released.

The Summer Game Fest Demo Event dedicated to Xbox One it will take place in the week between 21 and 27 July. During the whole time it will be possible to try over 60 unpublished games, for a total of almost 100 titles not yet officially published. In the official press release Microsoft points out some aspects of the event: according to the Colossus of Redmond, in fact, those available "will not be normal Demos" but products not yet released on the market and nearing completion, an experience never seen before on Xbox. All Demos will be available for a week and will then be removed from the Store. At the same time, Microsoft encourages players to share their impressions with developers through social media and their respective official web pages.

Among the most interesting Demos we can mention Cris Tales, Destroy All Humans, Haven, Hellpoint and much more. Meanwhile, the rumors about the date of the next event dedicated to the Xbox Series X first-party games are becoming more insistent.