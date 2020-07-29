Summer Game Fest: new appointment today with Geoff Keighley!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The summer videogame events organized within the framework of the Summer Game Fest, an ambitious initiative aimed at filling the media void generated by the cancellation of E3 2020 and accompanying the public towards the fateful transition to the next generation of consoles.

To enrich the schedule of the events calendar, a further special direct is added today, conducted, as is now tradition, by Geoff Keighley, curator of the entire Summer Game Fest. Through the official Twitter account of the latter, it is learned that today, Tuesday 28 July, the Canadian journalist will share a new announcement with the videogame audience. The appointment, specifically, is set for 17:00 in the Italian time zone.

On the content front, Keighley didn't offer many details, merely describing them as a "Update from one of our favorite indie teams". A very generic reference, which simply places the novelty in the wide and varied universe of independent development: the wait to learn more, however, will be extremely short.

Following a leak that spread in the morning, many seem ready to bet on the announcement of the arrival of Cuphead on PlayStation 4, but at the moment there is no certainty about it. In this regard, however, we take this opportunity to remind Netflix recently shared the first images of The Cuphead Show, an animated series dedicated to the production of MDHR study.