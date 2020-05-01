Summer Game Fest announced, a festival with playable titles for summer

Share it:

Much information remains to be learned, but the truth is that journalist Geoff Keighley (and father of the The Game Awards) has pulled out quite unexpected and interesting news this afternoon. Nothing more and nothing less than the announcement of a festival that will take place this summer and that will come from Microsoft and the brand Xbox. It will be called Summer Game Fest.

And in Keighley's words, it is expected to be an event very similar to the one we already know from Valve. Indeed, we are talking about The Steam Game Festival. An event that has already been held on a couple of occasions, which will be held for the third time next June, and in which you can enjoy a lot of news regarding PC games. Always playable.

On the other hand, the parallelism is not a coincidence at all. And not only because of the name, which is very similar, or the style that seems to be the same, but also because of the fact that Keighley was already in charge of announcing the Steam fest in the past. So hopefully you end up being somehow tied to the event.

Beyond the journalist's tweet, we do not have much more information, although it is likely that in the next few hours (or maybe even in the next few minutes), more details will come. In any case, we do already have a website for the event at our disposal. You can see it here. In it, reference is made to the fact that the event will take place between May and August, which is somewhat puzzling.

A number of principles guide @summergamefest – Digital events, in-game events, and playable content. You already know about @Steam Game Festival, and today we're also announcing that @xbox is planning a playable Game Festival too this summer. More to come! – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 1, 2020

The fact is that the only thing that allows us to do, beyond seeing a logo through a teaser that is repeated over and over, is to register to be the first to know more details when they arrive. Of course, we will be attentive to tell you any news about it. And remember that in a few days there will be an Inside Xbox focused on Xbox Series X games.