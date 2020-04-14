Summer Cinema in the Balconies of Madrid

Share it:

Today at eight we will go out to applaud like every day all the professionals who are saving our lives outside our homes. It is a daily tribute that is not lacking in our routine of confinement, but today jLater, at 20:45, an itinerant summer cinema will begin that will cover all of Madrid, in 21 districts..

The initiative, called 'Balcony Cinema', is launched after an agreement between Amazon Prime Video, Rufus by Initiative (unit of IPG Mediabrands) and Exterior Plus, with the collaboration of the Madrid City Council.

It will start this Monday with a first screening from the Plaza de Cristo Rey. After the applause, the video 'Gracias Madrid' will be shown. Later, When it is dark, around 8.45 pm, the pilot chapter of 'Modern Love' will begin.

The action was born with the aim of helping Madrid residents to make confinement more bearable, and it will be carried out through audiovisual-ready trucks, which will circulate in different districts of Madrid playing entertainment content from Amazon Prime Video, until reaching a total of 22 points in the capital.

After the screenings, the screen will project the hashtag # SeriesDesdeMiBalcón, so if you are also going to join, share this initiative from your social networks. Since we don't know if we are going to be able to safely enjoy the summer or its cinemas, The company has had the detail of making us feel something more normal, even if it is from the balcony and looking out the window. Little gestures that make us happy.