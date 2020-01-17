Summary Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct, Byleth new playable character

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With this, Sakurai concludes the live. We close too. In addition to announcing the new character, Fire Emblem Byleth, has presented all the mechanics, the stages, music, Mii Fighters and more. It has also confirmed the Fighters Pass Vol 2, which will include six completely new characters, yet to be determined.



Richter and Dark Samus, new Amiibo. In addition, Sakurai has detailed news about the new fighters that will join the squad in the next Fighters Pass Vol 2. It has been confirmed that there will be six characters and not five, although for now there are no clues as to what they will be, because they are still deciding. The new pack can be purchased from January 28 and will include a Mii appearance of the ancestor soldier of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.



The last part of the presentation has been reserved for music and other news. The team has made a selection of 11 new themes, which you can see in the image that we publish below. In addition, the new Miis skins have been announced. Characters like Altair, Rabbids, Megaman and Cuphead. Available on January 29 at 0.80 euros each costume.



The different appearances of the character have been shown, as well as the scenarios. Locations as the market, the bridge or the reception room appear, all of them with their own mechanics and characters related to the different houses. Among other things, Sakurai has anticipated fierce fighting on the bridge, as it is a very wide location. The last of the locations shown is the cathedral. The following minutes are reserved for more footage in these scenarios.



Sakurai has promised not to gut parts of the plot while explaining how the character works. The video, which It was recorded in November, review each of Byleth's movements. As the character was still in development, he points out that it is possible that there is some change with respect to the final version that goes on sale in January. True to the style of these presentations, Sakurai himself is showing in detail the movements of the fighter.



Byleth will be able to handle swords and more weapons, and will have the possibility to choose the direction of the attack. As confirmed by the company, the character will be available next January 29 (Wednesday) at a price of 5.99 euros. Those who have the Fighters Pass, of course, will not have to pay any additional amount. In the video, which has canned laughs, Sakurai has reviewed some aspects of the Fire Emblem saga.



Masahiro Sakurai, director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, has started the presentation by announcing that no one in the Nintendo divisions knows what the announced character is. Then begins a video starring Sothis and …Byleth! The latter is the fighter who will join the ranks of the video game. This is the protagonist of Fire Emblen, a warrior who will give a good account of his abilities. Both male and female Byleth are confirmed.



From 15:00 (Spanish peninsular time) it will be revealed which is the fifth fighter of the Fighters Pass of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. One of the most insistent rumors is that Dante, from the Devil May Cry saga, will be the luxury guest, although there is currently no official confirmation. The duration of the Direct will be 35 minutes, enough time for the study to teach everything it has to show. In addition to following it on video, through this same news, we will update the content as new details become known.

