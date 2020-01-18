 Summary of the prequel comic of the movie Viuda Negra and varied merchandising

Share it:

This last Wednesday, the first of the two prequel comic books of the film was launched in the United States “Black Widow”, of title “Marvel’s Black Widow Prelude (2020) # 1”. A usual movement of Marvel Comics before the premieres of Marvel Studios that helps to extend the story of the characters beyond the movies with events that are canon (in fact these comics do form part of the UCM).

The comic shows Ross looking for the Avengers who sided with Steve, focusing mostly on Natasha, from which tell your origin story. Located in the comic after "Captain America: Civil War", we review Natasha's past reviewing events known as Bucky's scar revealed in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" or his covert mission next to Tony Stark in "Iron Man 2". You can also leave us clues of what we will see in this April's movie.

We close the news with different images of the merchandising of the movie that arrived yesterday, from Funko Pops, Marvel Legends or LEGO set. These reveal to us that Taskmaster has claws, in the purest Black Panther style, or reveal a possible scene of the movie.

Marvel’s Black Widow Prelude (2020) # 1 comic summary

The comic begins exactly with that moment of the end of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" in which Black Widow is infiltrated as Counselor Hawley to stop Alexander Pierce. Quickly we see that it is a video that Hawley and Secretary of Defense Ross are watching, with her claiming that she is looking to capture the woman who saved them all, and also asks the members of the World Security Council to Help him capture her.

There is a certain verbal confrontation between the Counselor and Ross, because he wants to arrest her by believing that she helped Captain America to flee. Hawley is reluctant to help the Secretary, and even reproaches him that Natasha at the time worked under Ross. Hawley asks Ross if he knows anything true and simple assumptions that the woman who saved his life has operated against him. This then begins to tell the whole story of Natasha.

Natasha's origin story

Ross tells Hawley that Natasha was born in Russia, and to Hawley's astonishment in case an American accent, Ross tells her that she is a spy and can make others believe anything. Ross is not aware of data from Natasha's parents or their childhood, but that He was orphaned very young and lived in the streets. There are rumors that "the (Russian) state raised her." They have no record of it, but that Natasha caught the attention of General Dreykov. He supervised the Red Room, which in turn was managed by someone called Madame B. Apparently, Natasha was the star pupil of this program that no longer exists today. All this information is known because Nastasha herself told Fury at the beginning of her days in S.H.I.E.L.D. Seeing its potential, Natasha was ascending so far that the Red Room ceremony took place. Although Natasha pretended that she was no longer so good at battles, they knew that everything was false, and they carried out the ceremony: a tubal ligation so she could never have children.

Making a parenthesis regarding the comics, this origin story links with what we see in the movie "The Avengers" (2012) when Loki and Black Widow have that verbal crossover. Loki refers to certain events in Natasha's past: “… Do you think you can get so red? Drakov's daughter? São Paulo? The hospital fire? Barton has told me everything. Your account is leaking, dripping red ”. We still have the question of what happened to the daughter of General Drakov but perhaps it is something that has its importance in the film “Black Widow”.

The change of side

Already a graduate in the program, the Russians believed that Natasha would be her star spy, but she eventually revealed herself and became an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., and at Hawley's question of why that change of side, Ross recognizes that they do not know the answer, but it is the big question. He tells her the theories that sound, as she ran into Clint Barton on a mission and he saved her life, and they strengthened ties in the stress of the situation. Another theory is that she saved Nick Fury's life, and he, surprised by his abilities, offered him a position at S.H.I.E.L.D. However, he also comments that he might end up losing faith in the Red Room program after the ceremony.

Your crossing with the Winter Soldier

Ross also tells him that one of Natasha's first missions led him to cross with the Winter Soldier, that is, Bucky when this was a HYDRA asset. Natasha's mission was to escort a nuclear engineer outside of Iran. They were ambushed by the Winter Soldier, who shot the engineer and left Natasha with a scar. Natasha's later account of S.H.I.E.L.D. He confirmed that the Winter Soldier was a lake rather than a simple ghost story.

Watch Tony Stark

Some time later he was assigned the mission of watching Tony Stark, something we see in "Iron Man 2", to ensure that Tony's company transferred to Pepper Potts. Ross says that "this is how it all started" and it didn't take long to "derail" the matter, and then we see a "Continue".

Merchandising of the movie Viuda Negra

Let us finally turn to the images of the merchan, and we focus especially on the LEGO set that reveals a sequential power in a helicopter with this description: (SPOILER: select the text to see it) “The set recreates what is surely one of Black Widow's most explosive action pieces. Natasha and Yelena lead the fight against Taskmaster aboard the villain's personal helicopter. ” (FIN SPOILER).





