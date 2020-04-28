 Summary: main details of the Avengers: Endgame watch party

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This morning there has been another watch party dedicated to Avengers: Endgame with the great attraction that the writers have participated in, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and the directors of the film, the Russo brothers.

There has been a lot of talk about this movie in the weeks following its release. All of them have commented on different details and have clarified issues in all those subsequent days, and this time they have gone into some of those issues again, but they also leave us noteworthy headlinesFor example: developing more details of the Smart Hulk, what they had thought for Nova, that indirect reference to Namor, disregarded ideas about the Gem-World or a large number of images and videos behind the scenes.

We will summarize all this point by point in this long post.

The decision to eliminate Nova

Once again the theme of Nova's absence in the film, and the decision that was made not to include it in the film given how extensive it already was. Initially, the plan was for him to play the role the Hulk plays in Avengers: Infinity War, warn on Earth of the arrival of Thanos, which in turn is the role Silver Surfer plays in the comics. This would have occurred after the destruction of Xandar, with Richard Rider being the sole survivor. However, that battle finally happened offscreen.

Markus and McFeely have now re-commented on the topic, hinting at the idea that a "critical volume" of new characters was reachedIn addition to the fact that the decision to remove the Xandar scene from the film – for at first this battle was going to show it – was taken before they even considered placing Nova as the messenger of the arrival of Thanos.

It was an initial idea, but we reached a critical mass of new characters, and after getting rid of the Xandar sequence, it didn't make much sense, ”explains Markus about the decision not to include Nova.

It was an early idea, but we just reached a critical mass of new characters, and after we got rid of the Xandar sequence, it didn't make much sense. -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/vuaq4kyt3C – ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020

Brie Larson's first day as Captain Marvel and her role in Endgame

Brie Larson first played Captain Marvel for Avengers: Endgame, because of scheduling issues, he shot this one before his solo film "Captain Marvel", despite the fact that this other would hit theaters earlier. In fact, Larson's costume test as Captain Marvel occurred on the filming set of ‘Endgame’.

The Russo have shared a video in which we have the first day as such of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. This video corresponds to the moment when he meets part of the filming, specifically Scarlett Johansson.

They have also been asked about the role that the superheroine has in ‘Endgame’, which is practically testimonial. It appears in moments counted although at least leaving us face to face with Thanos. They recognize that they never considered that it had more importance than he finally had.

No, ”Markus replies, asking if there were other drafts of the script where Captain Marvel had a bigger role. The goal of ‘Endgame’ was always to highlight the original Avengers while saying goodbye. Newer characters generally took smaller roles as a result.

This was @brielarson’S first day ever as Captain Marvel… And here’s a quick video of her greeting the cast for the first time. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/ewMLDqgVGk – Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2020

No. The goal for Endgame was always to highlight the original Avengers as we said goodbye. Newer characters generally took smaller roles as a result. #QuarantineWatchParty #AvengersAssemble -SM https://t.co/A4Kl6HnQgI – ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020

The reference to Namor

A very commented topic among fans is that conversation at the beginning of the film with Okoye alluding to underwater earthquakes. A comment that was interpreted as a direct reference to Namor. Without detailing more, Christopher Markus does seem to make it clear that we are facing a clear reference. Different question is if something will come out of there.

Sometimes seeds are planted. Sometimes they grow.

Smart Hulk has a new personality, fusion of Bruce and Hulk

The film tells us after the time jump that occurs in ‘Endgame’, that Bruce Banner worked tirelessly to solve the problems of the two conflicting personalities that were in him. The result was a character who combined the brain and apparent personality of Bruce Banner but with the size and strength of the Hulk. When asked the Russo what happened to the Hulk's personality and if it continues to exist inside the Smart Hulk, the Russo describe it as follows:

The personality that now exists is a new entity … it is a fusion of Bruce Banner and Hulk

Recall that this Professor Hulk was to star in a scene that was eventually removed. He shot and made a post-production first base, although without ending the Hulk's presence on the scene. This scene featured a cameo by actor Reginald Vel Johnson, clearly paying tribute to his role in the first two films of Die Hard / The Crystal Jungle. This scene is the one that was going to serve precisely to introduce us to Professor Hulk in the film.

The restaurant scene is a delightful introduction to the Smart Hulk, but so was our loving tribute to Die hard. Reginald Vel Johnson, ladies and gentlemen, REGINALD VEL JOHNSON, ”Markus says on Twitter.

Recall further that in the final battle in Wakanda of Avengers: Infinity War it was when this transformation was really going to be seen. A last-minute change that Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have revealed forced Mark Ruffalo to return to the opening scenes of Avengers: Endgame, because in the original approach, at the beginning of Endgame we already had Professor hulk.

The personality that now exists is a new entity… it is a merger of Bruce Banner and the Hulk. #AvengersAssemble https://t.co/CEOFlooQvq – Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

This diner scene is a lovely intro for Smart Hulk, but so was our loving tribute to Die Hard. Reginald Vel Johnson, ladies and gentlemen, REGINALD VEL JOHNSON. -CM #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/HEalw0RrFe – ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020

Captain America was not yet worthy in The Age of Ultron

One of the great moments that the film leaves us is when Captain America takes the Mjolnir in his hands, proving himself worthy of it. This quickly evokes us to that moment of "Avengers: Age of UltronIn which the Capi tries to catch the hammer and it moves slightly. Much has been said, such as that the Cap "pretended" then not to leave Thor wrong. The writer Markus comments that really at that time the Cap was not yet worthy:

I would say that it is not yet completely worthy. He has yet to work out the secret of Tony's parents' death.

I'd say he's not completely worthy yet. He still has the secret of Tony's parents' death to resolve. -CM #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/xbUI6nbo1f – ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 28, 2020

It was raised makes Cap the Gem of the Soul

In Avengers: Infinity War We discovered that the Soul Stone or Gem was on a planet known as Vormir and could only be obtained through personal sacrifice. Gamora was the sacrifice of Thanos to be able to take control of the stone and Black Widow sacrificed herself so that Hawkeye could obtain it. When asked the Russo if they came up with other ideas like putting her on a different planet, type Wakanda, or even using Adam Warlock there, the directors revealed a somewhat bizarre idea:

Very early in development talks we considered making Cap the soul stone … But that idea quickly faded.

Unfortunately, we were left wanting to know how this idea was going to develop.

Early on in development talks we considered making Cap the soul stone… But that idea fell away rather quickly. #AvengersAssemble https://t.co/admPgFOM3c – Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Bruce Banner was going to meet the Hulk in the Gem-World

The pocket universe Mundo-Gema (or also called Mundo del Alma) left two great moments in this pair of films. One was Thanos' encounter with young Gamora. Another was Tony Stark's encounter with his daughter (an older version played by Katherine Langford), which was not seen in the film but we did see it as a deleted scene. However, we didn't know what happened to the Hulk when the Hulk snapped his fingers.

Christopher Markus revealed that it was going to be Bruce Banner who would teleport to this other world. There, he would meet the Hulk, who would be as stubborn as ever. Even though the scene was written it was never filmed.

We wrote one, a conversation between the Hulk and Banner, but it didn't get on camera.

We did write one, a conversation between Hulk and Banner, but it didn't make it to camera. Ruffalo showed up but Hulk wouldn't come out of his trailer. -CM #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/SudT0uC6aO – ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 28, 2020

Last day of Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. on the set of Avengers: Endgame

The Russo brothers have also left us on their Twitter account some videos showing the last day of Chris Evans in his role as Captain America and Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man. A few seconds of videos in which we see both actors saying goodbye to different members of the film crew, including Joe Russo or Kevin Feige,

Chris Evans' last day in his role as Captain America on the set of Avengers: Endgame 😢pic.twitter.com/ojO4JS9vWT – Superhero Blog – BdS 💥 (@blogsuperheroes) April 28, 2020

The Russo share this video that we also saw at the time, the last day of Robert Downey Jr. on the set of Avengers: Endgamepic.twitter.com/UccB9zJJ3d – Superhero Blog – BdS 💥 (@blogsuperheroes) April 28, 2020

Other details

In addition to the aforementioned, screenwriters and directors commented on more secondary details or that we already knew and that they reconfirmed, and that we could summarize in:

The Hawkeye scene in which he loses his family to the snap of Thanos was planned to be included in Avengers: Infinity War, but finally they chose to take her to Avengers: Endgame.

They considered that Steve give Bucky the shield at the end of the movie, but they quickly discarded it:

Considered, but quickly scrapped. Captain America is about idealism, what we could be if we were better. Sam is that. Bucky is something else entirely.

Considered, but quickly dropped. Captain America is about the idealism, what we could be if we were better. Sam is that. Bucky is something else entirely. -CM #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/3Z90XnLHva – ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 28, 2020

The Stan Lee's cameo in "Avengers: Endgame", in that seventies look, it was an idea that was in the script of the film from the first day. Recall that for that scene, the post-production team had to rejuvenate Lee 40 years.

A monumental day. And that Steppenwolf song was in the script from the first draft. -CM #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/cCIqNzleGj – ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 28, 2020

The Russo have also joked about a Punisher cameo. Everything arises when a fan asks them if that bank that the Hulk throws through the air when discovering Natasha's destiny, went to some innocent. The Russo then say Frank Castle. The artist Boss Logic has already reacted and released a fan-art illustrating that moment.

The actress Emma Fuhrmann has shown clear evidence of strict secrecy with which he took everything. He has shared an image from the script they gave him where everything was censored except for his scene, so he admits that "I literally appeared on the set without having any idea what the plot line was" of the film.

I literally showed up on set with no idea what the plot line was. Everything was redacted except my scene! @ComicBook

Here’s a piece of my script so you can see what I mean #QuarantineWatchParty #AvengersEndgame #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/jr7Mv2dRk1 – Emma Fuhrmann (@EmmaFuhrmann) April 27, 2020

They also recalled that for a moment it was suggested that, as in the comics, Nebula came to wear the Gauntlet of Infinity, but this was scrapped in pursuit of placing Tony with the Gauntlet.

It was in the script for a while, but it undercut the weight of Tony putting it on. -CM #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/fKvKb4Ucxv – ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 28, 2020

Last night they were also asked about the heroes fallen in the snap of Thanos fingers in ‘Infinity War’. Specifically, if they came to consider not eliminating any of the fallen heroes. Markus revealed that there are "whole drafts" with the Scarlet Witch on a road trip with Rocket. Apparently, this storyline fell off because after everything that happened with Wanda and Vision in the previous film, it felt like it was intranscendental.

We had whole drafts with Wanda on a road trip with Rocket, but after the Vision plot in Infinity War, nothing we came up with was anything but wheel spinning for her character. -CM #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/JpMLTuHmWe – ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020

Probably well documented, but this scene was meant to appear at the end of IW. #QuarantineWatchParty #AvengersAssemble -YE – ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020

Cameos of the sons of Joe and Anthony Russo

Likewise, the Russo have shared some tweets in which they clarify, although we already knew them, the cameos that their children have. For example, Ava, Joe's daughter, plays Clint Barton's daughter in the movie, who is also called Ava.

Then, among the children who go to see the Hulk in the restaurant, we have Lia, daughter of Joe; Julian, son of Anthony; and Augie, nephew of Joe and Anthony.

This is Joe’s daughter, Ava, playing Lila Barton. AND @JeremyRenner’S actual daughter’s name is Ava, so spot on casting there… #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/OqcxYFW6wa – Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2020

We've got some more Russo family cameo’s here. That’s Joe’s daughter, Lia, Anth’s son, Julian, and our nephew, Augie. Lia loved the memes of her dabbing when this first came out… well, maybe love is a strong word… #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/ggT5LBVE0M – Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2020

Images and videos shared by the Russo

We close with a series of images and videos behind the scenes of the film. Some of them we already saw at the time, others are new, but in general they help us remember more moments of this great movie.

Here’s some BTS from Joe’s iPhone, walking through and planning out some of the shots for Hawkeye’s time travel journey. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/370fHCUPBe – Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

This video below is shared to demonstrate how the production design team, led by Charles Wood, converted a downtown Atlanta street in Tokyo for that Ronin scene around the beginning of the film.

Our insanely talented crew transformed a street in Downtown ATL into Tokyo for this Oner…#AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/RoCOoBtEgX – Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2020

Here we are getting ready to shoot an Asgard scene at the stately cathedral in Durham. We had to wait for the choir rehearsal to finish… #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/klCBJuJAMj – Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

BTS of Tony, Cap and Ant Man in NY…#AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/aZMLsOlp2p – Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

The Grand Wizard of #Fortnite helps defeat Thanos. @DonaldMustard and Laura Mustard joined us on the set for the final battle… #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/QhRRvTZ4Ie – Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020