summary and analysis of The Winter Line

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Almost two years we had to wait from the broadcast of the end of the second season of ‘Westworld’ until the release of ‘Parce Domine’, the first episode of the third season, but since then we have to enjoy seven weeks with new adventures of Dolores, Maeve, Bernard and company. Something very grateful considering the quarantine that we live because of the threat of the coronavirus.

In 'Westworld' there are other dangers that the characters have to face and in ‘The Winter Line’ They leave us the best for last with the arrival in the series of an enemy that seems fearsome. Before Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy had chosen to dedicate the chapter exclusively to Maeve and Bernard in an episode that offers a more vibrant approach to what the series had exhibited during its first two seasons.

From here you will find spoilers for the chapter.

Maeve's truncated progression

One of Maeve's main distinguishing features throughout the first two seasons of 'Westworld' is that nobody was able to control itBut her awakening was taking place gradually, something that developed in parallel with the discovery of who she really was and what she was capable of doing. There the series had always shown a desire to turn on the same topics, betting on intensity as a way to prevent events from happening too quickly.

In this third season, it seems that Nolan and Joy have learned to give the narration a more vibrant rhythm without that entailing burning plots. For example, the vigorous start with Maeve in a staging of World War II He had probably monopolized an entire episode in an earlier stage of the series, but now it is necessary to achieve a greater sense of urgency, partly to reward the patience of the viewer, but especially to show how the character has progressed in all this time.

That leads to that limits on what is real and what is programmed fall not by their own weight, but from small details that Maeve perceives as a result of the greater awareness that she has about everything that surrounds her. For this reason, it takes very little time to identify how false the different ghosts of his past with which he meets throughout this episode and is also the reason why he's about to break free.

However, the robot it uses is neutralized in a scene with certain vibrations typical of a video game and we went from seeing how Maeve seems to reach its zenith to being completely unexpectedly defeated by Serac, a character whose name was mentioned in the previous chapter and that here makes his great act of entry: he wants Maeve to end Dolores and to achieve this he reveals himself as the only one who is able to control the actions of the character played by Thandie Newton.

A big step forward in the series or is it actually going backwards by showing us Maeve's potential in all its glory only to put her back in a position of inferiority from which we will have to see if she manages to escape? For my part, I can't stop thinking that for each thing that 'Westworld' does well, it adds another one that is less stimulating.

Bernard's return to Westworld

The idea of ​​Bernard returning to Westworld made me lazy because on paper it seemed like a step back for the character, but it has not stopped being somewhat forced in his attempt to find out what Dolores is up to. If we add to this that I always seemed the least interesting character in the great central trio because of the treatment I had received from Nolan and Joy and what we had left seemed doomed to be a nuisance, but this was not the case.

Leaving aside the curiosity of the crossover with ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Westworld’ He has once again shown his interest in making the rhythm of the series feel more alive., adorning the great discoveries -although for the viewer they have only come to an eyedropper in this case- with combats in the background so that the feeling of deja vu never ends up making an appearance.

The strangest thing of all is that he achieves something like this when Bernard's return to Westworld it is still a transitional step, but that his story and Maeve's are the only ones with weight here also have another explanation: in both cases we are shown those almost human ties that they have with other characters, thus giving a little more emotional depth to a series that until now had preferred the brain above anything else.

It is true that Maeve ends up having to leave Hector behind as Lee, but both times she has the opportunity to make clear the affection she felt towards them, while Bernard may end up programming Stubbs so that he has to protect him at all costs, but take the opportunity to emphasize with a simple phrase from Stubbs that he only had to ask. They are small details, but they help remind us that we are facing something more than a very complicated story in which the future of humanity is at stake.

In short

'The Winter Line' has ended up being a transition episode in which to direct both Maeve and Bernard in what is to come, but it has also been a chapter in which the series has once again assumed that you have to bet on a A more lively pace without sacrificing its impeccable technical finish or the need to introduce new players to the game. Now they just need to know how to express what Vincent Cassel can bring to the series, but his letter of introduction has been impeccable.