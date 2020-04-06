summary and analysis of The Mother of Exiles

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We were saying it last week, 'Westworld' needs to win back the audience after the fright of season 2, and the bet to lighten the narrative, without betraying its essence, is working. Despite the slight bump that caused Chapter 3, the HBO series has recovered its best level in these first episodes of season 3.

He's back Ed Harris in this 3×04 chapter, 'The Mother of Exiles', and just to see its scenes it is already worth getting here. He is not, of course, the only interpreter of the series that catches our eyes, but this action only has to appear on the screen to increase the interest of any story in which he is involved. 'Westworld' depends on many elements, but much of his success depends on the actors, and the casting is sensational.

Notice: from here there is Spoilers from 'Westworld'. Don't keep reading if you're not up to date with the series …

William, "The Man in Black", the feared gunman of the first season, continues to live his personal hell outside the park, at home. The murder of his daughter (Katja Herbers) haunts him and makes him question his reality once again. Charlotte's visit (Tessa Thompson) provides him with a goal, slowing down Serac (Vincent Cassel), and temporarily takes you away from insanity …

The two sides collide and an unexpected response arises

Cassel is another extraordinary actor and his interventions, although brief, give the series a different energy. We already knew that Serac is a villain of great intelligence but in this episode we underline his evil with a torture scene that, however, shows that the series relies on the attention and imagination of the public: It is not necessary to show the horror that makes the prisoner speak, and that makes it more intense.

It is also revealed an interesting detail from Serac's past and motivation with a flashback that, in the situation the world is in right now, is even more terrifying. Paris does not exist. And it seems that it is not the only thing that has been destroyed … We do not know what happened but Serac considers humans more dangerous than the deadly machines that have fled from Delos. And he needs Maeve's help (Thandie Newton) to continue your plan.

Thanks to Cassel's subtle work, this villain seems to be the lesser evil in this violent chess game where Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) is being incredibly skillful and unforgiving. The queen of the side of the rebellious machines against the human world has the help of the naive Caleb (Aaron Paul) but in this chapter it has been revealed the biggest surprise of the season, at least until now because with 'Westworld' you never know …

In the previous episode, the suspense of Charlotte's true identity was played with, keeping the mystery about the other pearls that Dolores had taken from the park. Instead of reserving the answer for later, as was done in previous seasons, this chapter has resolved the unknown: Charlotte, Martin and Musashi (unexpected return of Hiroyuki Sanada) Are actually copies of the mighty Dolores.

There is still much to discover this season and I am sure that great surprises will still be revealed that will blow our minds, but the turnaround has been a brilliant move by the writers and the icing on the cake for one of the best episodes of the Serie. Then I leave the trailer for the next chapter, for the most impatient.

Trailer for 'Westworld' 3×05: 'Genre'