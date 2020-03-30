summary and analysis of the Absence of Field

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the streaming war, more and more intense with the arrival of new players like Disney +, and during this unusual situation that forces us to pass more time at home, HBO has in 'Westworld' the great opportunity of giving another blow on the table, reaffirming itself as a platform of quality over quantity, and winning a good number of faithful / subscribers.

With a triumphant first season and a second one marked by the loss of audience, the new episodes aim to recover the success of its beginnings. It seems clear at this point that HBO has not found in 'Westworld' the successor to 'Game of Thrones' (to which he made a nice wink), however, the third season is offering enough Reasons to get hooked (or re-hooked) to an ambitious story that keeps growing.

Notice: from here there is Season 3 spoilers from 'Westworld'.

A story that, at first glance, is betting more on action than on puzzles, while preserving the essence of the series and, above all, without losing sight of the characters, always forced to reflect on their nature, their freedom and its destiny. Definitely, 'Westworld' is reinventing itself, and for now it works.

The first chapter served to introduce the new setting and a new protagonist, Caleb (Aaron Paul) while also making us follow Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright). The second made us meet again with Maeve (Thandie Newton) and discovered us who seems to be the great villain of the season: Serac (Vincent Cassel). The third continues the plot of Caleb and Dolores but is more focused on Charlotte (Tessa Thompson).

A new Charlotte

Or rather, in the mysterious character under the guise of Charlotte, because the real one died in the violent amusement park. But Dolores needs Charlotte to execute her master plan and has created a copy; the question is, who have you chosen to put that mask on? The creators of 'Westworld', Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, recover one of the keys to the series here: the puzzles that keep the public playing guessing games and launching theories until their resolution.

The mystery is engaging, yet the episode is grounded in conflict, drama, and tension. Whoever is replacing Charlotte is undergoing a transformation while trying to fulfill the mission that Dolores has entrusted to him, getting into the skin of another person; that's the most interesting thing. They remind us of everything bad about Charlotte but now we take a look at her most human side with a recording and the relationship with her son.

This other facet leads to a couple of exciting moments in a very intense chapter (I have missed the humor that was in the previous one) where we are immersed in another look at the past, a flashback that gives us more information about Caleb. After the trauma of his partner's death, we now have another one about his schizophrenic mother, who abandoned him in a cafeteria as a child. Added to this is the terrible finding about his place in society. High chances of suicide? Do not tell me…

In this point, Aaron Paul's signing is revealed as a double-edged sword. He has already shown in 'Breaking Bad' that he can offer a convincing interpretation with a character of these characteristics, suffering and to the limit; but we have already seen it. There is nothing new or stimulating about Caleb. That he is a "good man", as Dolores defines him, makes him even more flat and boring. At the moment …

Sure, I'm aware that we're only in episode 3×10. There are still five. And if something has shown 'Westworld' it is that appearances are deceiving. The writers are keeping more than one ace up their sleeve; revelations and unexpected twists await us, No doubt. In Caleb's case: maybe he is not human, maybe he will change sides when he discovers what Dolores intends … We will find out.

'Westworld' 3×04 trailer: 'The Mother of Exiles'

Of course, the first three episodes have planted seeds for what promises to be an exciting season that will go beyond a simple and spectacular duel to the death between machines and humans. One of the differences between HBO and Netflix is ​​that the first one does not bet on the marathon so we will have to wait a week to know how the story continues. In the meantime, if impatience consumes you, here is the trailer for the next chapter from 'Westworld':