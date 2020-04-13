summary and analysis of Genre

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After last week's sensational episode, 'Westworld' doesn't keep up a new chapter with ups and downs which, however, does not give the viewer respite. It offers some interesting answers, He anticipates a great surprise and lets take a look at the plans of the two great brains that have entered combat. In addition, it leaves us with a memorable scene that seems specially designed for these moments.

Notice: from here there is SPOILERS from 'Westworld'. Don't keep reading if you're not up to date with the series …

In this installment titled 'GenreLike the drug that was featured in the previous episode and whose effects we discovered through sufferer Caleb (Aaron Paul), the HBO series takes us back in time to get to know Serac better, the villain he plays Vincent Cassel. As we have been saying, the actor has been a great signing, brings charisma a character who could be bland in other hands, and each of his appearances heightens the interest of 'Westworld'. Do you want to know more about him…

The human god, the inevitable chaos

But as in all serialized fiction, the information is dosed little by little, keeping us hooked week after week, waiting for more answers. After this episode 3×05 we already know how it arises Rehoboam, that extraordinary computer brain that collects and analyzes data from around the world, in addition to offering a formidable tool: anticipate events with a high probability of success.

Rehoboam presents himself as a kind of computer god capable of predicting the future, and Serac is not only his protector, he is his interpreter, the executing hand. With those scenes of the character flying over the sky and appearing anywhere thanks to technology, apparently untouchable, Serac presents himself as a kind of human divinity, responsible for the correct course of history (which raised 'Foundation' by Isaac Asimov).

His mission, after attending the destruction of Paris as a child, is to avoid chaos and the end of humanity. And for this going to cross any limit. Lock up your brother, if necessary. Assassinate whoever endangers this crusade. His dark past, once protected, falls into the hands of Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), who no longer only has Serac in check but has launched his peculiar revolution.

On the other hand, the series does not abandon its facet of action thriller and returns to offer scenes of shootings, chases and fights, again with Dolores and Caleb as protagonists. However, the creators of 'Westworld' continue to strive to offer something different and this time they immerse us in Caleb's strange point of view; after injecting "gender" into him, the world becomes even stranger and more intense for this character. And the series leaves us some moments surprisingly timely…

"What genre is this?" "It is reality, man."

Trailer for 'Westworld' 3×06: 'Decoherence'