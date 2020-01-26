Suicides, death and prison predicts Mhoni Seer for celebrities in 2020 (VIDEO)

Share it:

For this one 2020, not everything is love, fortune and success in the world of entertainment, because Mhoni Seer predicted deaths, suicides Y prison for several Famous.

According to the Cuban Pythoness, will dictate up to six years of prison to the actor Pablo Lyle for the death of a 63-year-old man who was beaten after an argument on March 31.

"He is sentenced to five or six years in prison, I see him that nothing more happens as two years or three locked up, but he is found guilty of wrongful death in the second degree."

This year the problems continue in the family of Jose jose and not only legal but also one of its members could To die, according to the letters of Mhoni Seer.

"I see that a lawsuit is going to come because definitely the deals on money issues," said Mhoni.

He also said that the death of new account will be around "Prince of the Song" family, so one of its members could lose your life because of respiratory arrest.

"There will be a death in the family of Sarita that soon in these months has been dying," said the seer.

For the reggaeton J Balvin there is also no good news for this 2020, well Mhoni He pointed out that the depression he has been going through in recent months will shore him up suicide.