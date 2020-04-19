Suicide Squad will take place after Bird of Prey events

Share it:

During the confinement caused by the pandemic of coronavirus (COVID-19) we have seen different personalities from the world of cinema and television broadcast direct from their social networks. In the case of James Gunn, the filmmaker has made a round of questions and answers from his Instagram stories answering the questions of his fans.

Among all the questions received are some interesting statements about his two current projects: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the new version of Suicide Squad. About the latter, he has already told us that the first advance of the film could come this year, although the current health crisis has made the process slow.

When asked by one of his followers about whether Suicide Squad would take place after Birds of preyGunn did not hesitate to affirm it. In addition, the filmmaker said that the story of this "reboot" would occur in the following year, so we can expect there to be references to the events of Birds of Prey.

James Gunn is working on the Suicide Squad edition from home while the confinement lasts. East reboot of the DC franchise It is still slated to premiere in August 2021, although exact predictions are difficult to make right now.

Meanwhile, the first advances of the film will take time to arrive, although they should be published throughout this year, according to the director himself stated on his social networks.

Recall that this new Suicide Squad it's not a sequel, but the restart of the franchise. Fans were not entirely satisfied with David Ayer's work in 2016, so the studio commissioned this work from James Gunn, acclaimed by Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy saga.

If all goes well, we can see everything that Gunn has prepared for us in Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.