Suicide Squad, the Ayer Cut on HBO Max? David Ayer answers

July 25, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
There is also an Ayer Cut by Suicide Squad? David Ayer has returned to talk about his film in the last few weeks, curiously shortly before his arrival on HBO Max was confirmed Snyder Cut of Justice League and now the director reveals if a version of the film exists or not and if he intends to reply to Warner.

As expected the confirmation of Justice League's Snyder Cut raised a fuss and now the fans immediately wondered if ever an Ayer Cut from Suicide Squad will be distributed with all the scenes that are missing from the appeal, such as those with Jared Leto's Joker massacred at the assembly and which as stated days ago would have survived in the film's finale.

Ayer, however, responding to a fan's direct tweet irrevocably stated that there is no director's cut for his film: "It is simply not my case, or my priority. I love Warner Bros. It has always been my studio and I fully respect it and support the choices that the DCU is facing under their guidance. My Suicide Squad director's cut it has always been just a rumor. And that's okay".

In recent months David Ayer has always claimed that the version released in the theater of his Suicide Squad does not exactly correspond to the film he had in mind and to what he had signed for the direction.

Fans will know for sure that Ayer, just like Snyder, never made a secret of the many differences between the film version of Suicide Squad and its original montage, which just like Justice League has undergone numerous changes in the course of post-production: one of all the many material shot for Joker, the part of which has been reduced to almost a cameo …

