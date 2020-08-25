Suicide Squad: Shark King is voiced by WWE wrestler Samoa Joe

Share it:

WWE wrestler Samoa Joe is involved in the doppiaggio di Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League, as confirmed by the same athlete on his Twitter profile, sharing the trailer of the game shown during the DC FanDome on 22 August.

Samoa Joe invites his followers to pay attention to the voice of King Shark (King Shark) … sound familiar to you? That’s right, this is the voice of the WWE superstar, at the moment there are no further details and we do not know how Joe was chosen for this role but we are sure that during the communications campaign there will also be backstage videos and other content that will reveal other information. on this collaboration.

Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League is the new game from the English studio Rocksteady, the title is expected for 2022 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X, unlike Gotham Knights by WB Games Montreal scheduled for next year and also available on PS4 and Xbox One. Shortly after the official announcement, the publisher also published the Italian trailer of Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad, but we do not yet know if the game will be completely dubbed in our language or not.