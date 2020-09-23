Suicide Squad, sensational! John Cena character TV series announced

HBO Max has officially given the green light for Peacemaker, serie spin-off di The Suicide Squad which will see John Cena returning as the character who will be introduced in the DC movie. To write the series we will find James Gunn, former director of the film, who will also direct several episodes including the pilot.

According to reports from Variety, the series will consist of 8 episodes and is described as an “action adventure like”. The details of the plot are still known, but the site does know that the story will explore the origins of Peacemaker, a man who believes in peace at all costs – “no matter how many people he has to kill to get it” – and who has been described by Cena as a far more evil version of Captain America.

Filming will start in early 2021, before Gunn begins work on the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. The Suicide Squad, we remember, will arrive in theaters in August 2021.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero / supervillain / greatest idiot in the world”Gunn said. “I’m thrilled to be able to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC movie universe to the completeness of a series. And, of course, being able to work with John Peter and my friends at Warner Bros again is the icing on the cake.”

Below you can find the first official banner of the series, posted on Twitter by Gunn. Meanwhile, we remain the first look at The Suicide Squad.