Suicide Squad, sensational: in Volume 9 an important team member loses his life!

In November 2019 DC Comics announced a Suicide Squad reboot, with a new character design and a completely new story. Realized by Tom Taylor e Bruno Redondo, the new comic certainly does not lack ambition, and the latest issue published today has literally left the fans speechless.

The protagonist of the new issue was Floyd Lawton, aka Deadshot, who along with the other members of Task Force X participated in a new mission to stop once and for all the man who ruined his life: Ted Kord.

The attack on the Kord Tower is however stopped by Superman, who in a few moments defeats all the members of the Suicide Squad, forcing them to retreat. Deadshot falls behind and confronts Superman, saying he is worried about the world his daughter will have to live in when he is gone.

During the conversation a bullet pierces Floyd’s chest, who realizes that the superhero is reality Black Mask. After getting rid of his disguise, the antagonist gives a last goodbye to his colleague: “You were right, Floyd. Everything you’ve done is finally backfiring“, and subsequently kills him with a blow to the head, breaking a window and making him fall from the skyscraper. There are no more doubts: Deadshot has been officially eliminated.

Tom Taylor had said that his comic would be gory, and that everyone on the team would be constantly in real danger. In the coming months, we will find out who will replace the infallible sniper.

In case you are a lover of villains, we remind you that Punchline will receive a one-shot on November 10th, with drawings curated by the Italian Mirka Andolfo.