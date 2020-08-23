Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League: Superman is the target in the first trailer!

Share it:

After the reveal of Ghotam Knights, a Warner Bros Montréal production set in the Batman universe, it is officially the turn of Rocksteady to take the virtual stage of the DC FanDome.

As promised by the software house, the rich digital event was the chosen showcase for the official presentation of his new new creation. Anticipated by the teasers released in recent days, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League he finally showed himself to the public at first trailer official. The new adventure dedicated to the team of villain improvised heroes is preparing to land in the living rooms of the fans, who were able to have a first and tasty taste.

Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark e Captain Boomerang they are ready to enter the scene and their goal seems to be decidedly prohibitive. On the skies of the bright Metropolis now an unexpected and devastating enemy flies: Superman. Crypton’s bright hero has been corrupted and the red glint that shines in his eyes doesn’t bode well.

Compared to Gotham Knights, however, the wait to test the game will be longer. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will arrive later in the 2022, only on next gen systems. Rocksteady will carry the title up PC, PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X.