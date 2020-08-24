Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is presented in the trailer dubbed in Italian

Share it:

The DC Fandome held yesterday evening proved to be a memorable event also for gamers, who were able to attend the presentation of Gotham Knights, the new game from Warner Bros. Montreal that lost Batman and earned four exceptional heroes, and to the first trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The movie did not offer us a look at the gameplay, but thanks to the in-engine images it outlined the characteristics of a project planned for 2022 exclusively on next generation platforms, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, in addition to the PC. The guys from Rocksteady, the studio in the control room, have chosen to set this new game in the same universe as Batman Arkham, the series that showed the world what they are made of. In this open world, users will be free to play alone or in company, impersonating the crazy members of the Suicide Squad – from Captain Boomerang to Harley Quinn, passing through King Shark and Deadshot – in one fight against a crazy Superman.

After the announcement, it also came online the trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League dubbed in Italian, which we are happy to offer you on top of this news. Thanks to it, even non-English speakers can fully appreciate the context in which Rocksteady’s new work is set. Good vision!