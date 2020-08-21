Suicide Squad, Karen Fukuhara amazed: “Did they announce the Ayer Cut?”

Share it:

Karen Fukuhara, who played Katana in DC Films’ cinecomic Suicide Squad, originally released in 2016, revealed that a fan-made poster unearthed online was so compelling that it led her to believe that Ayer Cut had been officially announced.

Speaking with Radio Times on the occasion of the promotional phase of the second season of The Boys, Amazon Prime series in which Kimiko interprets, the actress explained that she had to google news to make sure Ayer Cut hadn’t come true without his knowledge.

“I also saw several fan-made rumors and posters circulating for the network, and eventually I had to post one on my Instagram page. It was so cool it felt real, I mean official, for a second I really thought it was released by Warner and I had to go to Google to make sure it wasn’t really announced! I always support the character Katana because I love her deeply, but I admit I’ve never seen the Ayer Cut so I have no idea what that version of the film would have been like. Of course I can confirm that the original script was slightly different. But it’s hard to say how many changes were made, because we all worked so hard on the film and had so much fun making it. Maybe it should be left as it is, but at the same time I admit I’m curious. So, I don’t know, I guess they are two sides of the same coin.“

At the bottom of the article you can find the offending poster, shared by Fukuhara herself. What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

For other insights we remind you that, after sending the official trailer of the DC FanDome online, Warner has changed the calendar of the event, which will now take place over two different days. And who knows there won’t be room for a certain Ayer Cut too …