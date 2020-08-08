Suicide Squad: is Superman really the hero immortalized in the first artwork?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After long months spent recomposing the puzzle of rumors and leaks, confirmation of the development of Suicide Squad has finally come from the Rockstead studies. The software house that gave rise to the Batman Arkham series celebrated the reveal with an artwork that immortalizes a decidedly "unusual" Superman.

As rightly pointed out by many fans on social media and on the main videogame forums, the silhouette of the Superman shown in the image announcing the development of Suicide Squad raises more than a doubt about the real identity of the character observable in the artwork.

The face ofMan of Steel portrayed by Rocksteady, in fact, it seems furrowed by mysterious scars that "invite" users to carefully observe that particular area of ​​the face and discover, in so doing, bloodshot eyes (judging by the redness highlighted in the upper eyelid) and from which adisturbing purple smoke.

Based on the partial information that can be extrapolated from this artwork, according to some, the image in question does not portray Superman at all but Bizarre, the "imperfect clone" of the Krypton superhero who appeared several times in the DC Comics comics and is also known here in Italy as Duplex. To have a definitive confirmation or denial to this hypothesis linked to the villain of the next Suicide Squad video game, we just have to wait until August 22 and attend the DC FanDome, the digital event in which Rocksteady will also participate to reveal further details on this ambitious project.