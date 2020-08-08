Suicide Squad is reality: Rocksteady's new game announced

Share it:

After a long series of rumors that have covered for months the next project of the creators of Batman Arkham, Rocksteady has published a message on his official Twitter account that leaves little doubt about what his new game will be, that is Suicide Squad.

The image appeared on Twitter sees the silhouette of Superman in dim light with the logo of the game positioned right in correspondence with the superhero DC Comics, suggesting that the reveal of the game will arrive on the occasion of the DC FanDome, event to be held next 22 August 2020 and which will cover video games as well as TV series and films.

Unfortunately there are no specific information about the game in the tweet, but it is very likely that the rumors of recent weeks on Suicide Squad were more than reliable and that the game will be nothing more than a game as a service with a strong cooperative component and a system of combat that takes up what was seen in the series starring the Dark Knight.

It cannot be ruled out that Suicide Squad is one of the big titles coming in exclusive time on PlayStation 5, as suggested by Imran Khan in a recent episode of the podcast Kinda Funny Games.