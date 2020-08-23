Suicide Squad from Rocksteady: Kill the Justice League in the Arkham universe

Share it:

Further details come on the videogame projects presented at the DC FanDome. The massive digital event saw the release of the first trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Signed by the developers of Rocksteady, who call it a action-adventure shooter, the title is ready to offer players the opportunity to take on the role of Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot e Captain Boomerang. Exactly as seen in Gotham Knights, the public will be free to choose the approach they prefer: in presenting the first details on the gameplay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the possibility of using the game in single player or cooperative mode was confirmed.

However, while Gotham Knights will offer an independent story, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will find a place within the universe of serie Batman: Arkham. This is confirmed by the co-founder of Rocksteady, Sefton Hill. Intervening during the reveal, the latter has in fact made it known that the Metropolis open-world that will be the setting for the game is part of theArkham-verso created over the years by the talented development team.

While waiting to learn all the implications deriving from this choice, we remind you that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X and PC in the course of 2022.