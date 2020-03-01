Suicide Squad ends filming with a heartfelt message from James Gunn

Share it:

The shooting of Suicide Squad of James gunn It's officially over. The director of the new reboot celebrated the achievement by sharing a photo of the cast and crew, along with a sincere tribute to some of his loved ones. Recently we told you the news of the terrible death of James Gunn's father and also of his pet, today we see how the filmmaker pays tribute.

"And this is the end of #TheSuicideSquad," Gunn wrote. "My father died two weeks before we started filming and my dog ​​died two weeks before the end. It was a very hard time of my life And yet, the most satisfying moment I've had to make a movie. The professionalism, talent, compassion and kindness of this cast and team inspired me every day. Thanks to everyone involved in this movie, at every stage of development, in every department – I am grateful from the bottom of my heart for all of you. You are the reason I make movies. "

The Gunn Suicide Squad still has plenty of time to profile before it is ready for its expected arrival at the cinema. However, the film is scheduled to premiere on August 6, 2021. Margot Robbie (which can be seen in front and in the center of the Instagram photo) returns as Harley, along with Viola Davis in the role of Amanda Waller; Idris Elba; Joel Kinnaman in the role of Rick Flag; Jai Courtney in that of Captain Boomerang; Star of Guardians of the Galaxy Michael Rooker; Nathan Fillion; John Cena; Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who); Thor's director: Ragnarok Taika Waititi, and Pete Davidson of SNL, among others.

Reportedly, Deadshot (Will Smith) will not return due to scheduling conflicts. Gunn has previously mocked that fans should not get too fond of the cast, stating that the movie could have a large number of dead.

Recently we saw some characters of Suicide Squad in full action during their filming, and in addition, certain team members have long since said goodbye to the filming of the reboot. Suicide Squad will hit theaters on August 6, 2021.