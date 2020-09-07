Suicide Squad, David Ayer reveals the alternate beginning and many other info of the Ayer Cut!

Share it:

The DC FanDome showed us the first official trailer for The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn and that of the Justice League of Zack Snyder, but those who also expected the announcement of the Ayer Cut of the Suicide Squad of 2016 were left with a dry mouth.

Luckily David Ayer himself in the past few hours has tried to satisfy the appetite of his fans, when on his official Twitter page he unveiled some valuable information on the alternative version of the film.

While answering a question from a fan on Twitter, the director did indeed revealed that the opening scene of Suicide Squad she was supposed to introduce June Moone, the character played by Cara Delevingne, in a sequence that would see her discover the spirit of the Enchantress and free him into the jungle. The director also explained that immediately after this prologue the actual film would start with a key scene involving Joker and Harley Quinn:

“In my montage the first scene is June Moone discovering and releasing Enchantress, it was set in a jungle. The next scene is a long assault on Arkham by the Joker team, then he shocks Harley with an electric shock. There was so much more, like a long fight between HQ and J in his car.“

Do you think that, if the Snyder Cut is successful, sooner or later we will also see the Ayer Cut? Tell us in the comments!