Suicide Squad between singleplayer, co-op and open world: all the details on the gameplay

During the DC FanDome that was the backdrop to the presentation of Gotham Knights, the authors of the Rocksteady studies were no less than the colleagues of WB Montreal and unveiled Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, illustrating the characteristics of the gameplay.

The DC-themed digital event thus allowed the authors of the series to Batman Arkham to put an end to the jumble of rumors, leaks and advances of these months to present Suicide Squad, a nextgen title that will project us into the open world dimension of Metropolis to make us embark on an adventure that, despite being devoted to cooperative multiplayer, can be enjoyed completely single.

The single player component of Suicide Squad will offer fans the opportunity to switch from one hero to another, while the multiplayer module will allow users to be able to enter once the game has started without any loading and without going through screens that interrupt the rhythm of the gameplay.

As for the combat system, Rocksteady promises to be working hard to stratify every skill, attack and technique to be acquired and evolved while wearing the role of heroes like Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn, King Shark e Deadshot.

In the hope that the Suicide Squad project will be able to offer the same rate of excitement and fun as the Batman Arkham series, we inform those who follow us that Kill the Justice League is expected to launch on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in the 2022. In case you missed them, here are the first gameplay scenes of Gotham Knights, also shown to coincide with the DC FanDome event.