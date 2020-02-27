suffocating horror thriller that abuses the implausible

Share it:

After twenty years working a path in the short format, José Luis Montesinos makes the leap to the film with 'Strings', an ambitious proposal that does not finish finding its place despite its commendable effort. Paula del Río, a dog and a ferret willing to bother your evening cinema.

Man's Best Friend

The references of 'Strings' are quite clear. It is a horror thriller with two referents very obvious: 'Cujo', the Lewis Teague movie based on Stephen King's novel, and the great and highly vindicable film by George A. Romero, 'Diabolic Attraction', also based on a novel, in this case by Michael Stewart .

With the pain of the death of her sister still very recent, Elena, a young quadriplegic, has retired to a country house with her father. There he has the help of Athos, a Belgian pastor trained to help her. However, who should be man's best friend has become your worst enemy and the biggest threat of their life.

With the commitment to Paula del Río, increasingly present in our rooms, in a doubly complicated role (at least), accompanied by a veteran like Miguel Ángel Jenner, 'Cuerdas' puts all the meat on a grill That has the fire under minimum. And the line to be followed by the film is too ambitious and excessive for such a contained job.

Infinite rage

Despite its lazy progression and a series of situations that are closer to causing perplexity than to cause an impact on the viewer, 'Cuerdas' also has a series of hidden virtues on the sleeve Interestingly, these are those little more intimate and silent moments, away from the physical threat of the film, in which fear becomes much more spiritual.

It is there where the works of the director and his female protagonist stand out above all. At times, 'Strings' becomes an unexpected horror movie Asian, one of the best, which will suddenly make your hair stand on end, to try to amend the past, present and future of a protagonist who does not have many ballots to get out of such trouble.

Those moments, intelligently distributed by its something less than ninety minutes, are the strong point of a film that has too many gaps in its construction. Because the presence of Michelangelo Jenner finally becomes a merely vocal claim. Despite its natural interpretation, at the end of the film it is clear what it was the true mission of the famous actor of dubbing.

'Ropes' would have needed a couple more laps, a less "abandoned" location and a commitment to less forced fears, despite being a wheelchair veterinary student. Maybe the title is also another great success. All those ropes distributed by each of the doors, cabinets and drawers of the house are much more painful and real That the development of events.