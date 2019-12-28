Entertainment

Sue Lyon, Stanley Kubrick's 'Lolita', has passed away at 73

December 28, 2019
Lisa Durant
800 young people auditioned to become Lolita. The one who achieved it was only 14 years old (16 when the film reached theaters) and Nabokov, more than delighted with the result, described it as "the perfect nymph". She was Sue Lyon, an actress born in Iowa in 1946 and today He has died with 73 in the same city of Los Angeles to which he moved with his mother to pursue his acting career.

Phil Syracopoulos, friend of the actress, has confirmed to the New York Times that the interpreter had been suffering a very poor health for a long time, without giving more details about it. Lyon's career lasted from 1958, when he participated in small television shows like 'The Loretta Young Show' or 'Dennis The Menace', until 1980, with the horror film 'Alligator'. By the way, he worked with some of the best directors of his time, although it is true that his career deflated when he was still very young. After 'Lolita' he accompanied Richard Burton, Ava Gardner and Deborah Kerr in 'The Night of the Iguana' by John Huston. Together with Anne Bancroft and Margaret Leighton, she was one of the women to honor the title of John Ford '7 women'. After finishing the decade of the 60 with outstanding films like 'A fabulous rascal' with George C. Scott and 'Golden Hampa' with Frank Sinatra, the seventies gave him a series of minor productions.

From this time we must highlight two Spanish feature films made in 1973, 'Tarots', by José María Forqué, and 'A drop of blood to die loving', by Eloy de la Iglesia. His career, from this time to its premature end, would be dominated by television productions and second-row horror movies.

Lyon leaves behind a daughter named Nona born of her marriage with Roland Harrison. She was also married to Hampton Fancher, Edward Weathers, Richard Rudman and Cotton Adamson. Although the latter was the most scandalous due to his conviction for murder and robbery, Rudman was the most durable of all, from 1985 to 2002.

