Sue Lyon passed away, who starred in the movie “Lolita”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The actress Sue Lyon, the iconic interpreter of the movie "Lolita" directed by Stanley Kubrick, died in Los Angeles, U.S, at 73 years of age, local media reported on Saturday.

At the moment the causes of the death of the actress, last Thursday, have not been specified.

Lyon rolled the controversial tape, based on the novel of Vladimir Nabokov about the relationship between a literature professor obsessed sexually with a young teenager.

Nabokov, after watching the film on the big screen, he described it as "the perfect nymph"

Precisely because of her youth, the actress could not attend the premiere of the film in NY since I still didn't have 16 years.

Lyon wanted to be a teacher

After the success of his film debut, Lyon He went to work with some of the best directors of the 1960s as in "The Night of the Iguana" with John Huston in 1964; or "7 women," the latest John Ford movie.

From the following years, his career slowed down until he finally left acting in 1980 with his latest work, the horror tape "Alligator".

Lyon, who married five times, had already indicated his intention to close his film career soon and in an interview in 1967 in The Pittsburgh Press He said that "he would like to be a school teacher, get married and have children."

With information from EFE.

It may interest you:

A clean one! They steal again from Rio Roma, now in Guanajuato

Drake Bell broadcasts live and receives a call from a fan that made “del dos” (VIDEO)